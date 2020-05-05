Reps. Gina Mosbrucker and Chris Corry invite 14th District citizens to take part in upcoming COVID-19 telephone town hall

Reps. Gina Mosbrucker and Chris Corry are inviting 14th District citizens to take part in a telephone town hall regarding the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, May 6, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Since the 2020 session ended March 12 and the governor issued his Stay Home order, we’ve been involved daily in conference calls, talking with the governor’s office, state agencies, local officials and community leaders. We are working in collaboration to create a plan that protects people’s health, but also gets our state’s economy back on track,” said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale. “This telephone town hall is another outreach tool in that effort to hear from citizens and answer their questions.”

“Few of us have ever experienced anything close to this full-scale societal shutdown,” said Corry, R-Yakima. “Early action protected public health. The goals were to stem the contagion, find treatment, and get people back to work as quickly as possible. We are making progress on the first two of those goals, now it’s time to look at the third—going back to work. We need to hear from the people of the 14th District about their thoughts on protecting public health while restarting the state’s economy.”

Similar to a call-in radio talk program, listeners are invited to call (509) 408-2384 on Wednesday, May 6, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Participants can listen to the program and press * (the star key) on their telephone keypad to ask a question.

WHAT: 14th District Telephone Town Hall with Reps. Gina Mosbrucker and Chris Corry

WHEN: Wednesday, May 6, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DIAL: (509) 408-2384. Press * (star key) to ask a question.

For more information, contact Mosbrucker’s Olympia office at (360) 786-7856 or Corry’s district office in Yakima at (509) 571-1048.