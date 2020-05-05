Kenya questions deadly plane crash in Somalia that killed 6

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia’s president has promised his Kenyan counterpart a “thorough investigation” into the deadly crash of a Kenyan plane carrying medical supplies in Somalia. One local Somali official asserts that the aircraft was shot down. Six people on board were killed. The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority says the twin-engine plane with African Express crashed Monday afternoon on approach to Bardale “under circumstances we are yet to confirm.” The airstrip is a base for the Ethiopian military under the multinational African Union mission, which is combating the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.