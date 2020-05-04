Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Public Housing Authorities to Receive More than $5.7 Million in COVID-19 Aid

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security (CARES) Act provided $1.25 billion nationally for tenant-based rental assistance, which funds the housing choice voucher program — including $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities.

The $5.75 million in grants for Oregon housing authorities will be distributed as follows:

· Housing Authority of Clackamas County, $244,102

· Housing Authority of Portland $1.59 million

· Housing Authority of Douglas County, $124,366

· Housing Authority of Lincoln County, $75,380

· Housing Authority and Community Services of Lane County, $537,664

· Housing Authority of County of Umatilla, $45,082

· Housing & Urban Renewal Agency of Polk County, $100,740

· Housing Authority of City of Salem, $481,490

· Marion County Housing Authority, $150,326

· Housing Authority of Jackson County, $375,002

· Housing Authority of Yamhill County, $213,128

· Klamath Housing Authority, $124,468

· Linn-Benton Housing Authority, $386,406

· Coos-Curry Housing Authority, $119,762

· Housing Authority of Washington County, $411,708

· Mid-Columbia Housing Authority, $95,260

· Housing Authority of Malheur County, $48,266

· Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, $158,536

· Josephine Housing Community Development Council, $137,732

· Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, $121,356

· Central Oregon Regional Housing Authority, $210,520

“We very much appreciate Senators Wyden and Merkley for considering housing needs for Oregonians who have suffered financially because of this pandemic,” said Northeast Oregon Housing Authority Executive Director Dale Inslee. “We are also privileged to be just a part of those who can help in any way possible. These funds will be greatly appreciated by landlords, tenants and all agencies working to assist those who are displaced or financially strapped because of this public health crisis.”

“The City of Salem and its housing authority are grateful for the CARES funding,” said Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett. “The funding will help keep residents housed, residents who are among the most hurt by COVID-19’s economic damage. “

