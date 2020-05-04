Stay Home, Save Lives — How to apply for food, child care and cash assistance from home

Salem, Ore.) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians are facing unprecedented economic instability and food insecurity. As Oregon continues to maintain physical distancing rules, the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) wants to remind you that you can apply for food, cash and childcare assistance from home.

While many DHS offices are still open to the public, members of the public are encouraged to apply online at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. The online application does experience heavy traffic from 11am – 3pm, which causes it to be unavailable intermittently. Please try use the online application in the early morning or late evening hours.

If you are not able to access the online application, please call your local office. We can email or mail you an application. You can also apply for benefits over the phone. Most assistance provided by DHS can completed without visiting an office in person.

If you need to visit an office in-person, it is important to call first. Offices have implemented physical distancing measures and may be able to help you by phone.

To find your local office, child care providers or food pantries, contact 211info:

By calling 2-1-1 from any phone

Text your zip code to 898211

By email at help@211info.org

211info.org

Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19/.