Matthew Zamora receives 33 year prison sentence for sexually abusing a child

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that 41-year-old Matthew Zamora – a previously registered sex offender – received a 405 month prison sentence for sexually abusing and using a child in the display of sexually explicit conduct.

Zamora has prior convictions for attempted sexual abuse in the first degree (1997) and attempted rape in the first degree (2004). Both cases involved minor female victims.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined the victim was placed into foster care by the state in 2015 due to safety and welfare concerns. In 2018, the state placed the child in the care of Zamora.

At his sentencing hearing last month, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Amy Baggio read from a report that described Zamora as someone who “chooses his victim’s based on vulnerability and opportunity.”

The court also read from a victim impact letter that read in part: “The complete impact of what you have done to her is yet to be seen. She is a young child who was put in your care… You were to provide [her] guidance, security, safety, love and to be involved with [her] in a way that makes her flourish and thrive. … You took away her innocence and exposed her to things that no human should be exposed to. You physically, emotionally and socially hurt her terribly.”

This investigation started in November of 2018 – shortly after the victim was placed in Zamora’s care – when the Portland Police Bureau received information about suspected child abuse involving Zamora and the victim.

A medical forensic evaluation was conducted at CARES Northwest, Multnomah County’s child abuse assessment center. Doctors and medical staff concluded that Zamora both physically and sexually abused the child.

Law enforcement determined Zamora likely subjected the child to repeated physical and sexual abuse while she was younger than 10 years old.

In October of 2019, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge found Zamora guilty of five counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of private indecency, and one count of strangulation.

This case was prosecuted by Multnomah County District Attorney Charles Mickley.

Supporting families during the COVID-19 pandemic is a priority of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and its Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team.

To that end, the District Attorney’s MDT Child Abuse Team released several short videos during National Child Abuse Awareness Month that community members can view and share.

If you believe a child is being harmed, please contact law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

It was through the coordination, communication and collaboration of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team that this case was investigated and prosecuted.

The Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team includes representatives from CARES Northwest, local law enforcement, public schools, hospitals, health departments, local mental health service providers, the Oregon Department of Human Services, and Multnomah County’s Department of Community Justice.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team works with community partners to protect children who have been abused and neglected while ensuring that all practices are trauma-informed and mitigate the life-long consequences of child abuse. The team also handles all child homicides, felony child physical abuse cases, felony child abandonment cases, custodial interference cases, and felony sex crimes where the victim is currently under the age of 18 and where the suspect is determined not to be a stranger to the child.

CARES Northwest, Multnomah County’s child abuse assessment center, is a community-based medical program for the assessment, treatment and prevention of child abuse. The organization is one of the largest child abuse assessment centers in the nation and serves more than 5,000 children annually.