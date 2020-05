Goldendale FFA Plant Sale starts today. You’ll need to make an appointment to visit the Goldendale FFA Plant Sale.

520 E Collins, in Goldendale. MAY 4-8 and 11-15. Hours: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM. SCHEDULED SHOPPING TIMES ONLY.

AT: https://www.picktime.com/GoldendaleFFAPlantSale