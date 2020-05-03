Oregon State Police Trooper Seizes Methamphetamine and Cash During Routine Traffic Stop – Jackson County

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at approximately 12:16 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 pickup, for multiple traffic violations, on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 39.

The Trooper observed signs of potential criminal behavior and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search the Trooper located 19.7 pounds of methamphetamine and $16,660 cash.

The driver, Leonel Campos-Valdez (25), and the passenger, Francisco Vazquez-Cruz (24), were lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Money Laundering.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations Medford Office.