Fatal Crash on Hwy 26 – Grant County

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at approximately 4:26 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 150.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1967 Jeep, operated by Lawrence Goings (56) of Sheridan, was traveling eastbound, in right hand curve, when it traveled into the westbound lane and collided with a CMV operated by Mike Brown (65) of Powell Butte.

Goings sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Brown was not injured.

OSP was assisted by EMT’s from Blue Mountain Hospital, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, ODOT and the John Day Police Department.