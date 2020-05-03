Desert or sea: Virus traps migrants in mid-route danger zone

Coronavirus border closures and cascading crackdowns have left thousands of desperate migrants trapped in limbo in some of the world’s harshest conditions. Around 100 Rohingya refugees are believed to have perished in the Bay of Bengal, as country after country pushed them back out to sea. Migrants are drifting in the Mediterranean Sea after European and Libyan authorities declared their ports unsafe. They have been dropped off by the truckload in the Sahara Desert or bused to Mexico’s border with Guatemala and beyond. Governments say the measures are an emergency response to a public health crisis. Legal scholars say they’re in violation of national and international laws protecting refugees and asylum-seekers.