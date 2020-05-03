As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks

ROME (AP) — From the United States to Asia, people are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin to ease and springtime temperatures climb. But the global pandemic took a turn for the worse elsewhere. India on Sunday reported more than 2,600 new cases, its biggest single-day jump, and new cases in Russia exceeded 10,000 for the first time. Meanwhile, millions of Chinese flocked to newly reopened tourist spots after a relaxation of domestic travel restrictions ahead of a five-day holiday. The coronavirus has killed nearly 244,000 people worldwide. Experts warn a second wave of infections could hit unless testing is expanded dramatically.