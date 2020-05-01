Virus surge in Brazil brings a coffin shortage, morgue chaos

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil is emerging as Latin America’s coronavirus epicenter with more than 5,900 deaths. The country’s funeral home association warns that coffins are running out in the hard-hit Amazon city of Manaus. The association wants the government to fly a load of coffins there because the remote city of about 2 million people has no paved roads connecting it to the rest of the country. There also are signs from Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo that authorities in those large cities might not be able to handle a rising death toll. One man whose sister had died in a Rio hospital described the morgue there as so overwhelmed that he found himself helping move some of the bodies.