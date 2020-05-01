Some Hood River City Parks to open 5/01 May 1, 2020 GNCadm1n Local News 0 Certain neighborhood parks open May 1 Exclusions apply Beginning Friday, May 1, most Hood River neighborhood parks and trails are open for local use only and will remain open, provided users follow all regulations and crowding does not occur.Please observe all park rules, as well as these guidelines during the COVID-19 emergency:*Maintain six-foot physical distance from others not part of your household*Always follow the CDC’s personal hygiene guidance prior to visiting parks and trails*Do not use parks or trails if you (or members of your household) are ill*Do not touch surfaces*All public restrooms are closed, so recreate close to home and plan accordinglyThe following current status lists are subject to change.Please observe posted signs.Walking Trails OPEN in Hood River: Indian Creek Trail, Waterfront Trail, and Westside Trail are open with physical distancing requirements.When in a group of household members on a trail, be ready to move to single file when passing others.Waterfront Park’s west-east path is open for use of Waterfront Trail, while park entrance pathways remain closed.Neighborhood Parks OPEN in Hood River: Jackson Park, Wilson Park, Mann Park, Tsuruta Park, Culbertson Park, Library Park, Morrison Park, Marina Park and Marina Green, Overlook Memorial Park, Hazelview Park, Frog Beach, the Hook, and the SpitAll park playgrounds, restrooms, outdoor sports courts, and skate parks are CLOSED in compliance with Governor Brown’s Executive Order 20-21.CLOSED in Hood RiverWaterfront Park (including beach and water access), Children’s Park, Rotary Skate Park and the Event Site will remain closed until further notice. Thank you for observing physical distancing and hygiene guidance, as well as all parks/trails regulations. coronavirusCOVID-19Hood RiverParks
