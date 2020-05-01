Alaska book ban vote draws attention of hometown rockers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTVA-TV) — Members of the Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man are stepping into a banned book controversy in their Alaska home town. After the school board at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District in Palmer voted 5-2 last week to remove five classics including F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” “Joseph Heller’s Catch-22” and Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” the band announced it would buy the books for any student or parent who wanted them. Guitarist Eric Howk tells KTVA-TV he was surprised to learn of the decision in the district north of Anchorage where the band members attended school.