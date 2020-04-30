Video: Oregon State Police Requesting Public’s Assistance with Hit and Run Crash – Union County

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 5:47 P.M., OSP Troopers responded to an unknown injury, Hit and Run crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 277.

Responding Troopers located a Mazda 626 , operated by Robert Floyd (56) of North Powder, in the median. Floyd had minor injuries. Floyd stated that he was passing a CMV (Commercial Motor Vehicle) when it changed lanes in to him causing him to lose control and roll several times before coming to a stop in the median.

An uninvolved CMV had dash camera going and recorded the incident. https://youtu.be/yFCVzm_ux_g

The involved CMV has unknown Ontario Canada license plates. OSP is requesting anyone who may have information regarding the involved CMV or the operator to contact the OSP Dispatch at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and reference case SP-20-112219.