The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce wants you to be prepared for when Oregon reopens.

Click the links below for guidance from The State of Oregon for reopening select key business sectors to include childcare, retail, restaurants, bars, breweries, brewpubs, wineries and tasting rooms. Additionally there are general guidelines for employers and the general public.

THIS GUIDANCE IS A DRAFT

BE PREPARED FOR THINGS TO CHANGE

MORE INFO TO FOLLOW

The county will have to be APPROVED to enter Phase One before any of this guidance will go in to effect.

The Mid Columbia Economic Resiliency Team, which we sit on, is in the process of scheduling a regional conversation (probably on Zoom) that will bring together our public health officials and various sector experts to help explain the guidance. Please stay tuned for that information. In the meantime, we wanted to make sure you got this information as soon as it was available. Please feel free to contact us with any questions.