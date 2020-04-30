Additional Information on Resuming Construction Activities in Washington

KLICKITAT COUNTY RESIDENTS- The Department of Emergency Management in Unified Command with The Public Health Department wishes to THANK YOU for continuing to do the right things. We would also like to provide you with new information regarding Governor

Inslee’s announcement on Friday, March 24th related to his plan to allow current construction projects to proceed.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a plan to allow current construction projects to be completed. Today, the governor clarified the initial guidance memo and issued a guide to frequently asked questions about construction activities.

The guidance is an addendum to his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation, the construction requirements that apply to all previously and newly authorized construction activities in Washington as long as Gubernatorial Proclamation 20-25, or any extension, is in effect.

Authorized construction now includes:

Construction previously authorized under Proclamation 20-25 and Gov. Inslee’s March 25, 2020, memo on construction.

Construction not previously authorized under Proclamation 20-25 and the March 25, 2020, memo that was in existence on March 23, 2020. For purposes of this memo, in existence means construction activity that is a) needed to fulfill an obligation under a contract effective prior to March 23, 2020, or b) authorized by a government-issued permit obtained prior to March 23, 2020.

Stay Home – Stay Healthy!!