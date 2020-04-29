Klickitat Emergency Operations Delivery Service Update

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Emergency Operations Center (EOC), in partnership with Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) is delivering essential supplies such as groceries and prescription medications to community members. This service is intended for members in quarantine (may have been exposed to COVID-19), isolation (have tested positive for COVID- 19), High Risk, and Vulnerable Populations.

Delivery personnel are First Responders from various local Fire Departments, Sheriff’s Posse and Search and Rescue (SAR). Delivery teams will consist of one or more personnel, wearing agency identifying clothing, such as vests, and will maintain physical distancing rules of six feet or more from other persons. They will leave groceries at the doorstep to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

K-C Pharmacy is offering curbside pick up and also will deliver within the Goldendale area. To access this service, please call K-C Pharmacy at (509)773-4344. If service is needed outside this area, please follow WAGAP instructions below.

KVH Pharmacy (KVH) is offering curbside pick up and also will deliver in the Goldendale area within 5 miles of Klickitat Valley Health. To access this service, please contact KVH directly at 509-773-7117. If service is needed outside this area, please follow WAGAP instructions below. More at: Making a Healthy Change

Hi-School Pharmacy is working with WAGAP and Klickitat County EOC to facilitate ordering via phone and delivery through EOC volunteers. To access this service, please follow WAGAP instructions below.

The WAGAP Call Center’s hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. To access this service, community members should contact the WAGAP Call Center (509) 493- 2662 or Toll-Free (800) 755-1192 for guidance on participating stores and possible exceptions for stores not listed. They will kindly talk you through the entire process.

Stay Home – Stay Healthy & Save Lives!!