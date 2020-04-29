CDC adds Six additional Symptoms to their COVID-19 List

The CDC has added several new symptoms to its already existing list of symptoms for COVID-19.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:

Cough

Fever (100.4 or higher)

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

The list has now been expanded to include the following:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

People with any of these symptoms should contact their local medical provider. The CDC stresses that the “emergency warning signs” for COVID-19 are shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. This list is not all-inclusive, please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a face-covering before medical help arrives.

Visit the CDC’s Webpage for additional information regarding symptoms of COVID-19 Symptoms of Coronavirus.

Stay Home – Stay Healthy!