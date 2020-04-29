CDC adds Six additional Symptoms to their COVID-19 List

April 29, 2020

The CDC has added several new symptoms to its already existing list of symptoms for COVID-19.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Cough
  • Fever (100.4 or higher)
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

The list has now been expanded to include the following:

  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

People with any of these symptoms should contact their local medical provider. The CDC stresses that the “emergency warning signs” for COVID-19 are shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. This list is not all-inclusive, please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a face-covering before medical help arrives.

Visit the CDC’s Webpage for additional information regarding symptoms of COVID-19 Symptoms of Coronavirus.

Stay Home – Stay Healthy!

