6th COVID-19 Case in Hood River County

Hood River County has identified a sixth case of COVID-19 in a local resident. This person is not associated with any of the previous cases and has not been hospitalized. This person is now self-isolating at home. The first four cases in our community have recovered fully. Hood River County Health Department is in the process of notifying contacts of the infected person. Hood River County Health Department remains in touch with the infected person and the identified contacts as this investigation continues. For the protection and privacy of the individual no further information will be released per ORS 433.008(2) and 433.138. If you have been identified as a contact of this person you will be notified. A contact is currently defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a prolonged period of time ( >60 minutes ).

There are unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community. Please if you are not feeling well, stay home, call your doctor and test for COVID if advised. DO NOT GO IN PUBLIC. If you are well, protect yourself by continuing to maintain social distancing when you are in public and consider wearing a cloth face covering. Do not go out or to work if you have even mild cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have fully resolved, and you have been without a fever for 72 hours (3 days) without the use of medication. More cases will continue to be identified as testing availability in our community increases. Please do your part to slow the spread! If you are sick with even mild symptoms, please self-isolate and avoid direct contact with others. The physical distancing measures ordered by Governor Kate Brown, and by our local officials, will help slow the spread of this dangerous virus.

Everyone should:

Wash hands with soap and water frequently;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your hands

Maintain social distancing (at least 6ft) and avoid crowded areas; and

If you get sick, stay home!

If you are sick:

Stay home and isolate. If you get sick at work, leave immediately and go home.

In most cases , you will recover without medical intervention;

Anybody with questions, should call their primary medical provider (rather than arrive unannounced);

If you have difficulty breathing, or any other serious medical emergency, call 911.

For more information about COVID-19 visit:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Hood River County Health Department: (541) 386-1115, https://www.co.hood-river.or.us, follow the left menu to Departments, Health Department.

Hood River County Emergency Management, Get Ready Gorge: www.getreadygorge.com/