Wasco County Economic Development Commission Opening

The Wasco County Economic Development Commission is accepting applications for one open position on the Commission. Position 2 represents Central Wasco County with a focus on the Dufur area.

The Commission consists of eleven members representing geographic and economic interests in the County. The Commission provides economic development leadership throughout Wasco County. It keeps the Board of County Commissioners apprised of economic development opportunities and needs throughout the County; collaborates with local entities to accomplish projects focused on job creation, community capacity and bringing further investment into Wasco County; and provides leadership on countywide economic development efforts. Staff support for the Commission is provided by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District.

In order to apply, candidates are asked to submit an interest form by 5 p.m. on

Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for consideration of appointment. Wasco County Economic Development Commission interest forms are available electronically at https://www.co.wasco.or.us/businesses/economic_development_commission/index.php or at the office of Mid-Columbia Economic Development District at 802 Chenowith Loop Rd in The Dalles, Oregon, 97058.

All interest forms will be reviewed for completeness by staff and provided to the Wasco County Economic Development Commission for their review and recommendation. Appointments are made by the Wasco County Board of Commissioners. For more information on the Commission, visit http://co.wasco.or.us/business or contact Wasco EDC staff at 541-296-2266.