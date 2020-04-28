South Dakota Man Arrested for Money Laundering – Klamath County

On Monday, April 27, 2020, at approximately 11:14 A.M., an Oregon State Police Sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Caravan, for several traffic violations, on Hwy 66 milepost 51 (near Keno, Oregon).

The sergeant observed signs of criminal activity and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, $236,090 in vacuum-sealed bags was discovered.

The driver, Drew Miller (27) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail on charges of Laundering a Monetary Instrument, Engaging in Financial Transaction in Property Derived from Unlawful Activity, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled SubstanceI (Amphetamines), Tampering with Evidence and Conspiracy.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations.