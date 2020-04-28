Multi-state drug trafficking organization investigation results in seizure of cash, drugs

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced the filing of a nine-count indictment against 36-year-old Kao Saechao as part of an ongoing, multi-state drug trafficking organization investigation.

The indictment charges Saechao with one count of unlawful possession of heroin, one count of unlawful delivery of heroin, one count of unlawful possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of unlawful possession of 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine, one count of unlawful delivery of 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine, one count of unlawful delivery of 3, 4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine is commonly known as ecstasy.

According to court documents, Saechao is an alleged member of a drug trafficking organization that sells heroin throughout the Portland metro area.

According to court documents, on February 13, 2020, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office received information that the Oregon State Police had a person in custody and located approximately two kilograms of heroin.

Based on the investigation, law enforcement learned that the two kilograms of heroin were supposed to have been delivered to Saechao, court documents state.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned the drug trafficking organization was operating throughout Portland, Grand Junction, Colorado and Indianapolis, Indiana, according to court documents.

After conducting multiple days of undercover surveillance, law enforcement located Saechao and then executed a court-authorized search warrant on February 26, 2020 in the 8100 block of Southeast Mill Street in Portland, Oregon.

Law enforcement located approximately $16,750 in cash, a scale with heroin residue, several phones, several baggies with heroin residue and empty kilogram wrappers, according to court documents.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, during a search of Saechao’s vehicle, law enforcement located three firearms, scales, baggies and ecstasy.

This investigation involves members of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and members of the Grand Junction, Drug Enforcement Administration – Rocky Mountain Division.

Like in all criminal and civil matters, electronic copies of court documents, which are not subject to a protective order, are available to the public through the Oregon eCourt Information (OECI) system.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time pursuant to the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Saechao is innocent unless and until proven guilty.