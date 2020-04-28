Fire on Observatory Drive

On April 27th, 2020 at approximately 4:56 PM, Goldendale Fire Department was paged for a report of a house fire on Observatory Dr. Immediately after the initial page, dispatch advised there was smoke coming from the roof, an additional page was requested confirming the structure fire and paging out Rural 7 and Centerville. Upon arrival Chief Halm assumed command, confirming the home which is near the fire district line would be within the Rural 7 boundaries. Command would later become a “unified command” with Chief Tony Browning of Rural 7.

Engine 6113 arrived on scene and began an offensive attack with crews making entry into the home using a “piercing nozzle” to spray water up into the attic space where the fire was located. Additional units began arriving including 712 and water tenders from Rural 7 and Goldendale Fire. Within minutes, the roof began collapsing on several parts of the home where firefighters were conducting operations. An order to evacuate was given and signaled with an air horn burst. All firefighters were able to exit without injury. Offensive operations would continue for several hours.

Over 41 Firefighters and EMS Personnel responded from Goldendale Fire, Rural 7, Centerville and KCEMS- Goldendale Medic. Operations where assisted by GPD and KPUD. Structure fires are especially tricky as firefighting gear can weigh over 100 pounds, including air packs (SCBA). Firefighters must remain focus and hydrated.

A great partnership within all fire districts exist, mutual aid response is essential in order to rotate firefighters, allowing them to cool down, hydrate and be checked by medical staff before packing up and heading back in. “Firefighter safety is of upmost importance to all departments,” said Chief Halm. “Mutual-aid back and forth makes boundary lines fade, our firefighters no matter which department, work cohesively as one.”

All fire departments in the county are staffed by dedicated community members. For inquiries on how to volunteer contact your local fire department:

City of Goldendale: 509-773-4240

Rural 7 Fire: 509-773-4246