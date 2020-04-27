Congressman Walden: More Help For Farmers, Ranchers & Firefighters

More Help for Farmers and Ranchers:

Last week, President Trump signed a supplemental funding package to replenish a number of federal COVID-19 relief programs. Importantly, this package expanded eligibility for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to farms, ranches, and other agriculture businesses with up to 500 employees. Learn more here.

SBA Provides more PPP Loans:

Starting today, the Small Business Administration (SBA) began processing more Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans. This comes after President Trump signed into law more funding for the PPP.

The legislation refilled the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The bill includes $310 billion for the PPP, $50 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, $10 billion for the EIDL advance/grant program, $75 billion for hospitals/health care providers, and $25 billion for testing.

Learn more here.

Funding for Firefighters:

FEMA has announced that fire service organizations nationwide with people on the front lines of this pandemic will soon be able to apply for additional funding to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE). This funding comes from the $100 million FEMA was awarded in the CARES Act to help ensure first responders have enough PPE.

FEMA will begin accepting applications for the grant funding on Tuesday, April 28. The deadline for applications is May 15. Learn more here.