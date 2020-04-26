Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing

WASHINGTON (AP) — With coronavirus tests in limited supply, the Pentagon has devised a phased approach that focuses first on testing an elite slice of the military that includes counterterrorism and strategic nuclear forces. The aim is to allocate testing materials in a way that preserves what the military deems its most vital missions and takes into account the test requirements for high-risk civilians. This approach belies President Donald Trump’s assertions that national testing capacity is not an issue. Pentagon officials say they aim to increase the number of tests from about 7,000 a day currently to 60,000 a day by June.