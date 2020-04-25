Information Regarding Upcoming MCS School Board Elections

April 21, 2020

MCS Foundation Members,

As we all find our best way through these rather unprecedented times in which we are living, I wanted to update you on some upcoming activities that relate to the MCS Foundation and School.

Every year, at this time, MCS holds elections to fill any Board of Directors seats that will be vacated via expiration of term. While this year will be no exception (as we have two board members whose terms are coming to an end), the process by which we execute board elections this year will be a bit different, as dictated by social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines under which we are all living.

As approved at the most recent meeting of the MCS Board, the following are important timelines and details that relate to the election of two new board members:

Anyone interested in running for the MCS board should submit an application to Thad McCracken (via email – mccrackent@nwasco.k12.or.us) by noon on April 29th. This deadline would normally be April 24th. The MCS Board approved extending the deadline to the end of April this year, in recognition of the fact that folks have a lot on their minds at this time, and that any extra time we can give folks to consider a role on the MCS board would be welcomed.

A virtual “Candidate Forum” will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at 6pm. Normally this forum is held at the school, and is an opportunity for foundation members to meet and talk with candidates. We will attempt to accomplish these same goals via a virtual meeting. Details of how this forum will be structured are still to be determined.

Voting for Board members will be conducted virtually this year. The means by which this will be conducted are being researched now, with details to come. Integrity and privacy of votes are obviously priorities as we decide on how to execute a vote. Expect voting to open on May 11th and close before the start of the annual membership meeting.

MCS Annual Membership Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13th, starting at 5:15 pm. Election results will be announced at this meeting.

Incoming directors will officially join the board at the June board meeting.

Stay safe, and please do consider a role on the MCS Board of Directors. Feel free to email me with any questions, about the process described above, or even to discuss how you might be able to help the MCS as a board member.

Regards,

Thad McCracken MCS Board Co-Chair