First COVID-19 Fatality in Wasco County

It is with great sadness that we report the death of a beloved Wasco County resident to COVID-19. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family members, friends and all others affected by this tragic loss.

At this time of grief, we remind all to respect the privacy of those involved. We call upon the compassion, strength and determination of the people of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam County as we resolve to remain united in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of all residents.