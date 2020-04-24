Muslims begin marking a subdued Ramadan under virus closures

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The world’s Muslims have begun Ramadan with dawn-to-dusk fasting, but many will have to forgo the communal prayers and family gatherings that make the holy month special. Ramadan is usually a festive season, with the daylong fast followed by lavish meals and evening get-togethers. But this year restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus pandemic have left many confined to their homes. Travel is heavily restricted and public venues like parks, malls and even mosques are shuttered. Many are also weighed down by anxiety about the pandemic and widespread job losses resulting from the worldwide shutdowns.