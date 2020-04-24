Georgia eases lockdown; US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses are reopening in Georgia as the Republican governor eases a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections. As some customers ventured back to these venues, the confirmed number of coronavirus deaths in the United States passed 50,000, That’s according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual number is believed to be much higher.