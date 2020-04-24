Georgia eases lockdown; US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000

April 24, 2020 GNCadm1n National / International 0

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses are reopening in Georgia as the Republican governor eases a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections. As some customers ventured back to these venues,  the confirmed number of coronavirus deaths in the United States passed 50,000, That’s according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures.  The actual number is believed to be much higher. 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*