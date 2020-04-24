Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s comment that perhaps disinfectants could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19 is receiving heavy pushback from health and other officials. It even even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn on Friday that the product should not be used internally. The disinfectant manufacturer said that “under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).” The White House says the media took Trump’s comments out of context, but the U.S. Surgeon General’s office issued its own warning advising people to talk to their doctor before administering any treatment.