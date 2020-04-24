Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say the country’s worst mass shooting started with the gunman assaulting his girlfriend, who survived the attack. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Darren Campbell says that the weekend shooting rampage started with an assault by the suspect on his girlfriend and ended with 22 people dead in communities across central and northern Nova Scotia. The girlfriend escaped from the gunman and hid overnight in the woods before emerging and becoming a key witness. Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada. The country overhauled gun control laws after a man shot 14 women and himself to death at a Montreal’ college in 1989.