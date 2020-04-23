Supreme Court rejects EPA’s narrow view of Clean Water Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that sewage plants and other industries can’t avoid environmental requirements under landmark clean-water protections when they send dirty water on an indirect route to rivers, oceans and other navigable waterways. The justices rejected the Trump administration’s views in a 6-3 vote Thursday. The court held that the discharge of polluted water into the ground, rather than directly into nearby waterways, doesn’t relieve an industry of complying with the Clean Water Act. The decision came in a closely watched case from Hawaii involving treated sewage that indirectly reaches the Pacific Ocean.