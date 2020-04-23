Goldendale Primary School Honored

Washington State Board of Education’s 2nd annual group of the State Recognized Schools program based on scores from the 2018-2019 school year, was released on April 22. Goldendale Primary School is honored on this list for the growth for students identifying with two or more races.

This year’s statewide list includes 391 Washington schools that are being highlighted for positive systems changes that have occurred in their classrooms. The award’s recognition system notes the top schools in three general areas: Schools that have performed highly in closing learning gaps for specific student groups and have made systems changes to improve outcomes for all students, schools that have shown high growth in progress from one year to the next, and schools that have demonstrated high achievement in a variety of measures (such as state scores in English language arts and math, or graduation rates).

Schools on this spring’s State Recognized Schools list will be receiving award banners from the State Board of Education to display in their buildings.

The State Recognized Schools program was developed and is supported by the Washington State Board of Education in conjunction with the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee and Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Congratulations Goldendale Primary School!