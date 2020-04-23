AP-NORC poll: Few Americans trust Trump’s info on pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Few Americans say they regularly look to or trust President Donald Trump as a source of information about the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 28% of Americans say they regularly get information from Trump about coronavirus and only 22% say they have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Confidence in Trump is higher among his supporters. Still, only about half of Republicans say they have a lot of trust in Trump’s information on the pandemic.