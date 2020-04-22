Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone. A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way through reinforced glass doors at a museum in the early hours of March 30. He then hurries out through the museum gift store with a Vincent van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgehammer in his left hand. Police hope that publicizing the images will help them track down the thief who stole Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” from the Singer Laren museum when it was shut down due to coronavirus containment measures.