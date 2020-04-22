Trump tweets he’s ordered Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s ordered the Navy to “shoot down and destroy” any Iranian gunboats found to be harassing U.S. ships. Trump made the announcement on Twitter but provided no details. The Pentagon is referring questions to the White House, which has no comment. Nor does the Pentagon. A spokesman for Iran’s armed forces is accusing Trump of bullying and says he should focus on caring for U.S. service members infected with the coronavirus. Trump’s tweet comes after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced the launch of Iran’s first military satellite. Some experts believe Iran can use the technology to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.