Lack of virus testing stokes fears in world’s refugee camps

There are over 70 million people worldwide who have been driven from their homes by war and unrest. Up to 10 million are packed into refugee camps and informal settlements. Almost none have been tested for the coronavirus. In Syria’s war-ravaged Idlib, there’s only one small health facility for suspected cases. In Bangladesh, aid workers rush to build isolation facilities in the world’s largest refugee camp. In two camps in Kenya, Somalis who survived decades of famine and war fear the worst. With little testing in camps, the virus can spread unchecked until people start showing symptoms. An outbreak would be catastrophic — and could prolong the pandemic.