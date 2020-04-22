ER staff saves lives, suffers in hot spot

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Saint Joseph’s Medical Center is located just over a mile from the northern border of New York City’s borough of the Bronx. The hospital normally has 194 acute-care beds but has been treating many more patients in one of the poorest sections of Westchester County’s largest city since the new coronavirus began spreading rapidly through the region. Coronavirus-related symptoms accounted for more than 85% of all admissions for a period of nearly four weeks. And half of the approximately 280 staff members who were tested for the disease were positive. The Associated Press was granted access to the facility’s emergency room for a closeup look at the fight doctors and nurses are facing.