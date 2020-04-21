Reward Offered in 2019 Quincy Gill Homicide – Crime Stoppers Featured Case #20-9

The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve the December 2019 homicide of Quincy Gill.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 9:18 p.m., Portland Police responded to the area of Northeast Garfield Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived in the area and located 39-year-old Quincy Gill suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, Gill died at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death is homicide.

There is no suspect information in this case.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

