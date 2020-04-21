Cantwell Statement on Senate Passage of New COVID-19 Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement after the Senate passed new funding to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

“This is another critical shot in the arm for small businesses. Included in the $370 billion of new money for SBA is $60 billion directly to community-based lenders to make sure small businesses can get help, whether they have a relationship with a big bank or not. Especially important to Washington, this bill allows small production agriculture, food, fiber and aquaculture businesses to access emergency grants and loans. I am also glad more funding will be going to much-needed testing and to hospitals and health care providers.”