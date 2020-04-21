Vancouver, Washington – April 21, 2020 – Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) has announced the formal launch of their Sports Adaptations Video Resource Library. This Library promotes equity and inclusion for learning, and is a huge step in helping make the current electronic learning environment more equitable and accessible nationwide and worldwide.

The Library includes 30 instructional videos designed to show teachers and educators how to modify physical activities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Topics range from teaching methods and Universal Design of Learning, to running, kicking, tandem bicycling, and other fitness skills. All videos are uploaded to NWABA’s YouTube channel with the intention of making education accessible to anyone, at any time, around the world. You can visit the full Library here: https://nwaba.org/sports-programs/video-resource-library-1/

“Our Sports Adaptations Video Resource Library allows us to extend our impact internationally and to bridge the gap of accessible education, both electronic and in-person. Through these videos, our aim is to break down the barriers that our athletes experience to accessible education and increase the ability of educators to provide physical education to students with visual impairments.” – Kirsten French, Program Coordinator, NWABA Camps and Sports Adaptations

NWABA’s programs and services are about more than learning the rules of the game for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. NWABA’s sports and physical activities are about providing a catalyst to a better quality of life by building meaningful friendships, gaining self-esteem and confidence, feeling a sense of belonging and independence, and creating a more inclusive, accessible community. Access to the Video Resource Library empowers individuals with the confidence, independence, and necessary skills to participate in sports and physical activities alongside their peers at home, in school, and in their communities.

To learn more about Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, visit their website at www.nwaba.org. Thanks to incredibly generous individuals and funders, NWABA continues to grow life-changing programs and services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. To make a contribution or discover other ways to get involved, please visit www.nwaba.org. You can also send a check to Northwest Association for Blind Athletes at PO Box 65265, Vancouver, WA 98665.

About NWABA:

The mission of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is to provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired. A group of six students who were visually impaired formed NWABA in 2007 to ensure that people who are blind were participating in sports and physical activity. Today, NWABA is a rapidly expanding 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides nearly 1,700 children, youth, and adults with visual impairments tailored programming which improves self-confidence and self-esteem, promotes independence, creates an inclusive community of supporters, and builds the skills necessary to succeed in all areas of life including school and employment.