Wyden, Merkley: Oregon to Get $7.5 Million FEMA Reimbursement Grant for COVID-19

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that Oregon will receive a $7.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as reimbursement for personal protective equipment bought in response to COVID-19.

“Essential workers in Oregon are regularly risking their health during this public health crisis and cannot be sent into this daily battle without protection,” Wyden said.

“I am glad these resources will help reimburse Oregon for its work to get these front-line Oregon heroes the masks, gloves and more that they need. And I will keep fighting to get them all the personal protective equipment they require to do their jobs safely.”

“As the husband of a nurse, I understand the risks our frontline workers are taking every day to serve their communities,” Merkley said. “We never should have had to ask our health care professionals to do their jobs without the safety equipment they need. This reimbursement is a good first step, and we have to keep fighting to get our health care providers the resources they need to keep themselves and all of us healthy and safe.”

