Reward Offered to Identify Suspect in Pellet Gun Shooting of a Child

The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who fired a pellet gun, injuring a two-year-old child.

On Saturday April 10, 2020, at 1:27 p.m., Portland Police responded to a Portland hospital on a report of a two-year-old child injured by a pellet gun. Officers spoke with the victim’s father, who told police that at approximately 11:00 a.m., he was taking a walk on North Willis Boulevard near North Peninsular Avenue with his daughter on his shoulders. The child began crying in pain suddenly, and the father discovered there was a small penetration injury to the child’s buttocks area.

After consulting with the family pediatrician, the child was driven to an area hospital for treatment. X-rays revealed what appeared to be a pellet projectile lodged an inch deep in the child. Fortunately, the injury was not life threatening to the child.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

