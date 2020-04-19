Mass virus test in nursing home seeks to combat loneliness

AMMERSCHWIR, France (AP) — A region in France’s far east, which has been struck particularly hard by coronavirus deaths, has ordered tests for all nursing home residents and staff. The elderly residents have been confined to their rooms since mid-March to protect against infection, and officials in the Haut-Rhin region are hoping that mass testing will allow them to recover a degree of freedom. In France, more than a third of France’s 17,000 coronavirus victims died in nursing homes. The elderly make up a disproportionate amount of global coronavirus victims, and nursing homes are one of the pandemic’s epicenters. Results from the Haut-Rhin are expected next week.