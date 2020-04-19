Fatal Crash on Hwy 18 – Polk County

On Saturday, April 18, 2020 at approximately 2:47 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 15.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle, believed to be an unknown color, early 2000’s (possibly 2004) Dodge Caravan was westbound on Hwy 18 when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire.

The operator was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriffs Office, Grand Ronde Police Department, and West Valley Fire Department .

As of this time the operator of the vehicle has not been identified and the vehicle registration is not able to be determined.

OSP is requesting anyone who might have information on the operator or the vehicle to contact the Oregon State Police Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Sergeant Brad Hessel or Senior Trooper Dan Davis.