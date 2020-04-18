Oregon Board of Forestry to meet by teleconference on 4/22

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22. In compliance with Gov. Kate Brown’s directive on social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting.

This meeting was previously scheduled for two days, but has been adjusted to one half-day. Members of the public are invited to call in and listen to the meeting; however, there will not be an opportunity for oral public comment. Written testimony can be submitted before or after the meeting to BoardofForestry@oregon.gov. Please note which item you are providing testimony on. The agenda and call-in number are available at https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/BOFMeetings.aspx.

The meeting agenda includes discussion on impacts of climate change on stream temperature and desired future conditions along small and medium fish-bearing streams in the Siskiyou geographic region, as well as 2021-2023 biennial budget development. These are time-sensitive items for the Board to continue its progress on these topics.

Oregon Department of Forestry will audio record and videotape the meeting, and posting to the Board’s webpage later in the week. For more details, visit https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/BOFMeetings.aspx.

Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200.

The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30 million-acre forestland base. More information about the Board is available at https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/AboutBOF.aspx.