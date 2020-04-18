North Wasco County School District Board of Directors Meeting 4/23

The North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 for a Virtual Board Meeting starting with an Executive Session at 5:45 PM, and 6:00 PM with the Regular Public meeting.



The District’s Virtual Board Meeting will be live streamed on the District’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/northwascoschools.



The Board Agenda and full board packet may be found on the District’s Website at www.nwasco.k12.or.us or click here to be redirected to the School Board Agenda page.

To comply with the Governor’s executive orders, the North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will conduct the April 23rd, 2020 meeting by video conference only.

Public Comment

Please note: The Board will only accept written public comments for the April 23, 2020 meeting. The Board is committed to the public comment process and will consider all public comments seriously. Public Comments for virtual meetings will continue to follow School Board Policy BDDH – Public Participation in Board Meetings.

Please send written comments to Cindy Miller at publiccomments@nwasco.k12.or.us or by U.S. Mail to North Wasco County School District 21, ATTN: Public Comments, 3632 West 10th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.

Clearly label the subject line as: “Public comment” and include the topic. Example: “Public Comment: Assessment.”

Approved written public comment will be included in the School Board Agenda under the Public Comment section and may be read aloud as determined by the Board Chair.

Written public comments for the April 23rd, 2020 Meeting will be accepted until Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 by 12:00 (Noon) PM.

Public comments submitted after the deadline will be included in the next Regular School Board Meeting agenda.

The Board sincerely appreciates your input, and thanks you for your participation.