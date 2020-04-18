MCEDD Loan Administration Board Meeting 4/21

MCEDD LOAN ADMINISTRATION BOARD
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
8:00 a.m.
Remote Only meeting – please call 541-296-2266 or email ami@mcedd.org for remote access
The packet is available here. Click on 2020 board packets.
Agenda:
Call to Order/Introductions
Minutes – April 7, 2020
Loan Request – Lost Lake Resort, Inc.Executive Session
Loan Actions
Loan Modification Request – C&E, LLC
Executive Session
Loan Action
Loan Updates
Executive Session
Loan Action
Other New Business
Adjourn
Be the first to comment