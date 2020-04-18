MCEDD Loan Administration Board Meeting 4/21

MCEDD LOAN ADMINISTRATION BOARD

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

8:00 a.m.

Remote Only meeting – please call 541-296-2266 or email ami@mcedd.org for remote access

The packet is available here. Click on 2020 board packets.

Agenda:

Call to Order/Introductions

Minutes – April 7, 2020

Loan Request – Lost Lake Resort, Inc.Executive Session

Loan Actions

Loan Modification Request – C&E, LLC

Executive Session

Loan Action

Loan Updates

Executive Session

Loan Action

Other New Business

Adjourn