MCEDD Loan Administration Board Meeting 4/21

April 18, 2020 GNCadm1n Meeting Notices 0

MCEDD LOAN ADMINISTRATION BOARD
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 
8:00 a.m.
Remote Only meeting – please call  541-296-2266 or email ami@mcedd.org for remote access 

The packet is available here. Click on 2020 board packets.

Agenda:
Call to Order/Introductions
Minutes –  April 7, 2020
Loan Request – Lost Lake Resort, Inc.Executive Session  
Loan Actions
Loan Modification Request – C&E, LLC
Executive Session    
Loan Action
Loan Updates
Executive Session
Loan Action
Other New Business
Adjourn

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*