The North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will be holding a Work Session with District Leadership on Monday, April 20th, 2020 starting at 6:00 PM via the District’s Facebook live stream (https://www.facebook.com/northwascoschools).



District Staff will be presenting to the School Board an update on North Wasco’s Distance Learning for All – 1st week’s official roll out.



Please find Monday’s Agenda attached for your reference.