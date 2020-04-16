Douglas County Major Crimes Team Investigating Fatal Fire in Reedsport

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of a structure fire at 830 Myrtle Ave.

Reedsport Fire Department responded to the incident along with the Reedsport Police Department. When officers arrived, they were notified an individual was still inside of the home.

Officers entered the residence and located 68-year-old Joseph Lee Shoemaker, who was determined to be deceased.

The other residents were able to safely leave the home.

Reedsport Police Department requested the assistance of the Douglas County Major Crimes Team in conducting an investigation, with the Oregon State Police assigned as the lead investigating agency.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP referencing case #SP20099760 – Detective Brian Jewell.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Roseburg Police Departments working in conjunction with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

The Reedsport Police Department was also assisted by the Reedsport Fire Department and Lower Umpqua Hospital Ambulance.